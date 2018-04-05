Lord-Lieutenant encouraging children in the Melton borough to enter Commonwealth competition

Young people in the Melton borough are being urged to get creative and enter a new Commonwealth competition.

The Lord-Lieutenant, Jennifer, Lady Gretton, who is the Queen’s representative for Leicester and Leicestershire, is inviting budding artists and writers to submit a short story, a poem, a drawing, or a painting, which celebrates friendship across cultures.

The contest follows Commonwealth Day last month and comes as the Commonwealth Games get underway in Australia.

Lady Gretton said: “There are 2.4 billion people from 52 countries in the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe. The competition is an opportunity for young people to think about what brings people together from different countries and cultures to become friends.

“I’m holding a special reception at County Hall for the winners and their families, and will present certificates and prizes. So use your imagination, a pen, a computer or a paintbrush, and good luck everyone!”

There are two categories - up to seven-years-old and seven to 11.

The closing date for entries is April 22.

Entries must be A3 or smaller - include name, age, and school or home address, and a contact number or email, and send them to: The Lieutenancy Office, County Hall, Glenfield, Leicester, LE3 8RA. Email lieutenancyoffice@leics.gov.uk

Every entry will receive a signed certificate.