Local History Cafe starting at Melton Carnegie Museum

A Local History Cafe which will be a monthly heritage and wellbeing get together for people aged 50 and over is starting at Melton Carnegie Museum next month.

The aim of the cafe is to prevent social isolation and loneliness. It will have refreshments, an activity and a speaker.

Crafting Relationships, a Leicestershire-based social enterprise is behind the project.

Director Katherine Brown said: “Local History Cafes offer an enjoyable way for community members to get together with others interested in history and heritage in a supportive environment.

“Sharing of information works both ways, and there have been many ‘aha’ moments at existing cafes where someone has provided a missing piece of an information jigsaw.

“There are many, many different reasons someone may be feeling lonely, and we want people to know they are very welcome to join us.”

The first cafe will launch on Wednesday, September 12, from 10.30am-12.30pm, and runs through until January. There is a charge of £3 per person, per cafe and places must be booked. Call 0116 305 3860 or email meltonmuseum@leics.gov.uk

There is some funding for transport for anyone needing help getting there and back, available on a first come, first served basis.

The rollout of Local History Cafes in the East Midlands has been made possible by funding from Museum Development East Midlands, who support the improvement and sustainability of museums and heritage sites around the region.