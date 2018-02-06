Live@Eastwell - Thrilling spring music gigs at village hall

A varied and exciting series of live music gigs have organised this spring at Eastwell Village Hall.

Kicking off the new season on Saturday, February 17, will be the rip-roarin’ Noble Jacks. They’re a high-energy electro-acoustic band with a mixture of upbeat folky footstompin’ rhythms and engaging lyricism. The band encompasses heartfelt, yet uptempo songs showcasing fiddle, blues harmonica and big anthem toplines. “Insurmountable energy and brilliantly catchy country riffs,” “you won’t be able to sit still.”

Govannen PHOTO: Supplied

On Saturday, March 10, Govannen return to the venue for what promises to be another lively gig. Blending jigs and reels with traditional and contemporary Irish songs, Govannen are one of the finest Celtic music bands in the UK. Universally popular in these parts, they will be helping to celebrate - a little early - St Patrick’s Day.

Stevie Nimmo, a rocker with a heart full of soul and a soul full of blues, performs with his trio on Saturday, April 17. Stevie is now in full stride with his full-on, electric, no-holds- barred trio format. He has been nominated at the British Blues Awards for ‘Best Male Vocalist,’ ‘Best Guitarist’ and ‘Best Songwriter.’

Finally, on Saturday, May 19, Aynsley Lister, one of the UK’s finest rocking blues artists, will be the headline act. His solo performances are perfect for blending his rhythmical chords, bass lines, stinging lead guitar, outstanding vocals and custom-built stomp box. He is the only British artist to be featured in Classic Rock’s Top 10 Contemporary Blues Rock Artists. Expect an evening of finely crafted songs performed with a passion and conviction that will have you hooked from the very first chord.

Tickets and more information about each gig can be found at www.eastwell.org.uk. Alternatively email gass.john@gmail.com or call 01949 869492/07890 118002.

Stevie Nimmo PHOTO: Supplied