Let the bells ring out for New Year at Waltham on the Wolds

A centuries-old tradition will be held at Waltham church to ring in the New Year.

Muffled bells will be used at St Mary Magdalene Church from about 11.20pm until 11.55pm on New Year’s Eve. The muffles will then be removed for the tenor bell to strike 12. Following this, the bells will be rung to welcome in 2017.

Waltham bell ringer Barry Gilchrist said: “This is a village tradition that goes back centuries, attracting many to the green including those who are celebrating the New Year in the village pub.

“The tradition goes on to say that ringing in the New Year will keep the ‘evil spirits’ away.

“We’ve one new member who will hopefully be ringing the New Year in, but we really need some more recruits in 2018 to help maintain the ringing tradition at Waltham.”

If interested email Barry at barrysg@yahoo.com