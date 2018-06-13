Leisure provider in Melton making waves with this year’s Drowning Prevention Week campaign

A leading operator for gym, swim and activities, Everyone Active, which runs Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre, will be making a splash this month when it takes part in Drowning Prevention Week 2018.

Drowning Prevention Week, created by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) and this year run in partnership with the RNLI and Swim England, will see a deluge of water safety activity flood the UK and Ireland from June 15-25.

The national campaign aims to ensure everyone knows how to have fun and stay safe near water, and a host of free resources have been produced to help supporters promote water safety.

More than 700 people drown in the UK and Ireland every year and many more have near drowning experiences, sometimes suffering life changing injuries.

Everyone Active is proud to play its part in trying to cut this number down, and has qualified in excess of 100 teachers in a Water Safety qualification. During Drowning Prevention Week these teachers will be delivering Water Safety sessions to thousands of school children across the country.

Jacqui Tillman, head of swimming at Everyone Active, said: “It is so important to remind people to stay safe near water, especially at this high-risk time of the year. We are delighted to be involved with Drowning Prevention Week and helping to promote messages of water safety.”