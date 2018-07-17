Leicester City coming to Melton at Twinlakes with their Community Football Skills and Activities Day

Premier League champions of 2015/16 Leicester City Football Club (LCFC) are bringing their Community Football Skills and Activities Day to Twinlakes in Melton, on Friday, July 27.

Meet Filbert Fox, practise in the inflatable goals and play football tennis; these are just some of the activities promised on top of the usual theme park, water park and farm park.

The LCFC Community Trust’s Skills School will also be on hand to enhance people’s football skills (included in day ticket price). Each sesssion will be delivered by LCFC Community Trust coaches and will teach participants a range of techniques to improve their game.

To book tickets, or for more information, visit www.twinlakespark.co.uk or call (01664) 567777.