Latest book release adds to Melton author’s exciting fantasy trilogy

A Melton author has penned her latest book in a fictional fantasy series.

Helen Cardwell, pen name Elle Carlton, has released The Darkening as the third instalment of The Tales of Myrrador Saga.

The Darkening by Elle Carlton (Helen Cardwell) PHOTO: Supplied

The story picks up some months after readers last saw their heroine making towards an all or nothing fight against the Warlocks who usurped her mother’s ancestral home, but with the might of the Shadowfells about to be unleashed upon Myrrador Amara has more than one problem to deal with.

Helen, who works at Brooksby Melton College, and wrote the best seller horror story, The House in the Attic, said: “The Darkening will answer some long term questions readers have quizzed me over since the series first began with the release of Halfborn.

“There have been a lot of loose ends to tie up regarding Amara’s true nature, the fate of her friends, not to mention her enemies as well as the truth about the prophecy that has followed her since childhood. There were a lot of endings to be written, and I know some will leave readers sat in open mouth surprise.”

The Tales of Myrrador Saga, which consists of Halfborn, The Lost Heir of Elandor, and now The Darkening, has surprised even its author with how popular it has been with readers, with the first two books having made it into the top ten children’s fantasy book listings on Amazon.

“Fantasy is such a competitive area to crack these days as there are so many great series out there,” said Helen.

“Originally, I intended to only release the series as e-books, but people asked for it in paperback too, so I was happy to oblige.”

So, is this the end for Myrrador? Helen is tight lipped on that point, but does admit this will be her last venture into fantasy for a while.

The Darkening is available to buy for £7.99 in paperback and £1.99 for e-book download from Amazon.