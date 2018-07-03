Last chance to sign up for cycling fundraiser the Melton Pork Pie Pedal

Have your say

There are only a few days to go before the Melton Pork Pie Pedal starts and organisers say there are still around 40 places left for entrants to sign up for the ride.

The cycling fundrasier on Saturday is this year supporting Young Minds - a charity that supports young people with mental health problems.

Olivia Stapleton, one of the organisers, said: “The weather looks like it will be great; sunny, warm but with some cloud cover.

“As always, the cycle promises a great day out, fabulous lunch (donated by local businesses) and a brilliant atmosphere.”

The event starts at 9am, from Melton Foxes football ground on Saxby Road, and takes in the breathtaking Leicestershire and Rutland countryside on quiet roads.

People can sign up or read more information at www.porkpiepedal.co.uk or can donate at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?charityCampaignUrl=porkpiepedal2018