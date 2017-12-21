Last chance to see Trumpton out and about in Melton

Have your say

As Trumpton’s street tours of Melton come towards the end we wanted to share with our readers where it’ll finish up.

Trumpton made its first appearance at the Melton’s lights switch-on event and has since visited boys and girls across the town this month.

Here are the remaining destinations it’s headed for:

Thursday, (Dec 21) - Aldi*, Redbrook Crescent, Tamar Road and Valley Road.

Friday, (Dec 22) - Highfield Avenue and Horseguards Way.

Saturday, (Dec 23) - Town Centre*.

Static routes have been marked with a*, street routes start at 6pm.

Keep up to date with scheduled routes at: https://www.facebook.com/TrumptonMeltonMowbray/