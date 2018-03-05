Kel Elliot and Her Three Man Orchestra to perform bluesy-jazz musical gig at Queniborough

Have your say

A Live and Local musical gig is coming to Queniborough Village Hall next weekend.

Kel Elliot and Her Three Man Orchestra will be sharing their ‘Truths and Tall Tales’ (12+) at the venue on Saturday, March 17, from 7.30pm (doors open 7pm).

The evening will include a raffle and licensed bar.

Amanda Grainger, fundraiser for the Queniborough Village Hall management committee, said: “It will be a very entertaining show with laughs and emotions mixed up to a bluesy-jazz sound.”

Tickets are £11 (standard), £8 (under 18s in advance), £8 (over 60s in advance), £9 (standard in advance).

Book now with Mandy on 0116 2698256 or Liz on 0116 2692399.