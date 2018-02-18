Join Melton senior walkers to make friends and get fit

Make 2018 the year of getting active and join in with a Melton walking group of energetic senior citizens.

New members are encouraged to spend their Thursday afternoons with the town’s seniors’ walking group ambling through Melton Country Park or strolling a route to local villages.

The group formed to help older people make new friends and get healthier.

More than 20 meet during the colder months of the year but that number swells considerably when the warmer days arrive around May.

One of the members is Jean Forbes, who said: “People can be extremely nervous when they first join because they might have lost a partner or they have been on their own for a while.

“But they soon realise how friendly everyone is and it is all about making friends and feeling healthier.”

The group meets at the visitor centre in the country park at 1.30pm every Thursday.