Join Melton Mowbray Photographic Society for some exciting fun in 2019

Melton Mowbray Photographic Society wishes all of its members, local photographers and readers of the Melton Times a very Happy New Year.

If you received a new camera for Christmas, or if you are a budding photographer who has made a New Year’s resolution to improve your photography skills, why not join them for the rest of their season for the princely sum of £20!

Photograph by Dan Gough

The season runs until the middle of May and includes some practical evenings, amazing guest speakers, and ever-popular competitions where experienced judges critique photographs.

Chairman David Morris said: “There is also the fun and tension of competition and friendly rivalry. We do have two different levels for our competitions so new members are not pitted against more experienced members.”

Practical evenings are also very popular where tables are set up to learn such things as camera exposure modes, the “Exposure Triangle”, manual flash, and how to create beautiful bokeh.

Guest speakers include Ian Pinn talking about the choices when shooting an image and post processing, and Rob Knight focusing on black and white photography.

The first meeting is on Friday, January 11, with a fun game using prints. The group meet at The Samworth Centre, at 7.15pm, for a 7.30pm start. All are welcome to attend.