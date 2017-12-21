It’s snow joke! Melton’s St Mary’s Church coordinating snowball fight on Christmas Day

Yes, it’s back. You have been warned! After an absence of four years the Christmas Day snowball fight is back at St Mary’s Church, Melton.

On Christmas morning the church will have its all-age celebration service at 10am. Then, after a brief pause, attentions will turn towards the snowball fight.

Around 300 white pom-poms have been made by members of the congregation. They’ve added a loop to each one, so that the “snowballs” can be hung on the Christmas trees after.

There will also be snow machines in the church to add to the atmosphere.