An entertaining family pantomime has been lined up at Queniborough Village Hall on Saturday.

The classic Jack and the Beanstalk production is suitable for all ages and has been arranged by the Queniborough Village Hall management committee.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Call Mandy on 0116 269 8256 or Liz on 0116 269 2399 for tickets. Families costs £15, adults are £5.50 with children £3.50.

For more information visit https://queniborough-village-hall.co.uk/