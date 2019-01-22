Introducing a guide that tells you about what’s on in Melton in 2019

The new look Events Guide promoting what’s going on in Melton Mowbray in 2019 has been launched by the Melton BID.

Featuring artwork of the town’s attractions, the eye-catching guide sets out everything you need to know when planning a visit to Melton or just enjoying spending quality time in your home town.

British Pie Awards PHOTO: Tim Williams

20,000 copies have been produced and will shortly be landing on your doorstep.

Shelagh Core, BID manager, said: “Melton has a very strong events programme which continues to grow year on year.

“The 2019 guide features long-standing favourite events such as the 15th Rutland/Melton International CiCLE Classic, East Midlands Food Festival and Melton Mowbray Christmas Weekend, as well as comedy nights, family events and vintage classic car meets. Our food and drink events continue to attract groups and visitors alike, including PieFest, Artisan Cheese Fair, ChocFest and Distilled, the new Spirits Festival in June.

“New events this year include the new indoor Chili Fiesta in March, new arts and crafts and antique fayres, evening markets and music festivals. Popular events Paint The Town Red and the Melton Folk Festival will also be returning to the town centre in the summer. Watch this space too for the Film in the Park dates.”

Rutland/Melton International CiCLE Classic PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Events Guide will be promoted to group travel operators at excursions this week at Alexander Place. It will also be distributed to residents with the Melton Messenger this month and next, as well as to businesses and local attractions.

The new Melton Mowbray Food and Drink Guide has also just been produced, showcasing the wealth of foodie and gourmet experiences available for visitors. This includes afternoon tea, fine dining restaurants along with deli’s and farm shops. The guide also details the Gourmet Short Break Campaign, where visitors can enjoy a night’s stay with breakfast in some of the top accommodation and indulge in a choice of three out of five amazing food and drink experiences.

The new Food and Drink Guide is being promoted to group travel operators this week, as well as being distributed to businesses and local attractions.

Here is a selection of some of the events to look forward to this year.

Melton Show and Festival PHOTO: Tim Williams

MARCH 6TH

British Pie Awards - The British Pie Awards have become an institution for pastry connoisseurs country-wide. The event sees hundreds of professional pie-makers gather for a celebration and trade competition of this British culinary favourite.

Venue: St Mary’s Church

Time: 11am-4pm

Paint The Town Red PHOTO: Tim Williams

APRIL 28TH

Rutland/Melton International CiCLE Classic - Now in its 15th year, this is a 198km professional men’s cycle road race between the towns of Oakham and Melton. One of only five British events forming part of the Union Cycliste Internationale’s Europe Tour calendar. The final 20km of the race play out in and around Melton with the finish right in the town centre.

Venue: Oakham and Melton

Time: Finish at 4.15pm

MAY 26TH & 27TH

Melton Show and Festival - A two day event featuring an exciting program of live entertainment, thrills and spills, and super attractions all geared to real family enjoyment.

PieFest PHOTO: Tim Williams

Venue: Play Close

Time: 10am until late

JUNE 30TH

Paint The Town Red - A real taste of rural countryside with rural crafts and countryside demos, dog shows and displays, livestock, steam and vintage vehicles, real ale and afternoon teas.

Venue: Melton town centre

Time: 10am-4pm

JULY 27TH & 28TH

PieFest - Pie makers from across the UK, including winners of the British Pie Awards selling pies of all shapes and sizes, sweet and savoury, hot and cold. Talks, tastings, demonstrations and workshops – all about pies.

Venue: Melton Cattle Market

Time: 10am-4pm

AUGUST 14TH, 15TH & 16TH

Melton By The Sea - All the fun of the seaside for children including sandpits, art and crafts tent, funfair rides, stalls, seaside trail and competitions galore.

Venue: Melton town centre

Time: 10am-4pm

SEPTEMBER 20TH & 21ST

Beer Festival - An event with almost 100 different cask and craft beers and ciders, with music and food.

Venue: Melton Cattle Market

Time: 11am until late

OCTOBER 5TH & 6TH

East Midlands Food Festival - One of the UK’s largest regional food festivals featuring a Food Theatre with professional chefs, entertainment, Kids Food Zone and street food with hot dishes from around the world.

Venue: Melton Cattle Market

Time: 10am-4pm/10am-5pm on the 6th

NOVEMBER 17TH & 18TH

ChocFest - A celebration of all things chocolate even chocolate pizza, beer and kebabs. Talks, tastings and workshops to make your own chocolates.

Venue: Melton Cattle Market

Time: 10am-4pm

DECEMBER 13TH, 14TH & 15TH

Melton Christmas Folk Trail - A feast of music, dance, street entertainment, session and sing around, attracting musicians nationwide and filling 15 venues.

Venue: Melton town centre

Time: 12noon-10pm

Melton By The Sea PHOTO: Tim Williams

Beer Festival PHOTO: Tim Williams

East Midlands Food Festival PHOTO: Tim Williams

ChocFest PHOTO: Tim Williams