Inspirational gardens opening in Hoby

The village of Hoby near Melton is holding its biennial open gardens weekend on Saturday and Sunday to raise funds towards the restoration of the north aisle and accessibility at All Saints Church.

This year’s event takes place from 11am to 5pm and includes 11 inspirational plots.

Regular visitors will know that the Hoby open gardens are a full day’s activity, with a bistro in the village hall, Pimms bar and cream teas to keep people refreshed. That’s as well as a renowned White Elephant stall, tombola, greetings cards, cakes, produce and plant stalls and an art exhibition in the church.

Entrance by programme, which includes car parking, is £5 for adults, no concessions, children go free.