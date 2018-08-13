Holiday activity and sport camps on offer for children in Melton

Sports and leisure operator, Everyone Active, is helping to keep kids moving this summer by hosting a series of sports and activity sessions at its centres across Melton.

The activity sessions will take place throughout the school holidays at Everyone Active’s Waterfield Leisure Centre and Melton Sports Village. They will offer a range of fun activities for children of all ages and abilities, with the aim of keeping them engaged in physical exercise outside of school.

A host of multi-sport activity camps will run at Melton Sports Village from Monday, August 20, to Friday, August 24. These will include a range of sports for both girls and boys aged five-12 to enjoy at from £15 per day.

Roller skating sessions take place every Wednesday from 4-5pm at Melton Sports Village and a host of aquatic activities are on offer at Waterfield Leisure Centre throughout the summer holidays.

Matthew Hopkin, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “Our activities are always popular during school holidays and we’re delighted to be holding a wide-range of sports sessions. It’s important that children are encouraged to stay fit and healthy outside of school, and we are offering them fun and affordable ways to do this.

“The sessions also provide young people with an ideal opportunity to make new friends and learn new skills. For parents, they also provide reassurance that your child is in safe hands and having a great time.”

For a full list of Everyone Active’s summer activities, visit www.everyoneactive.com