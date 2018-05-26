Hit a bullseye in Melton shop’s children’s dart competition for charity

An independent gift shop in Melton is inviting children with a keen eye for the target to take part in its ‘Aim for Gold’ darts competition.

Foxy Lots in King Street wants players to score as many points as they can on its Janod magnetic roll-up dart board in order to win a prize.

It’s 50p a go, three goes with three darts, highest score will be entered. All proceeds will go to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

The competition is going on during shop open times and is being held until Saturday, June 9.

Prizes will be awarded to under 8s for first, second and third place. Everyone who enters will get a sweet.