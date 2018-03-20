Help your dog be ‘egg-cellent’ with free Easter family dog training classes near Wymeswold

Dogs Trust Loughborough is offering families the chance to take part in free dog training classes over Easter.

The sessions, which will all take place at the rehoming centre at Hill Farm on Wide Lane, Wymeswold, will help families to teach their dog basic commands and fun tricks, introduce them to clicker training and help them learn how to Be Dog Smart, so we can all stay safe and happy around dogs when we are out and about.

Up to three children aged 5-15 can attend per family and must be accompanied by an adult. The sessions will be delivered by the charity’s community and education officer and Dogs Trust Dog School East Midlands.

The first two sessions will be on Wednesday, March 28, from 11am-12.30pm and 1.30-3pm, and the final sessions will take place on Friday, April 13, from 11am-12.30pm and 1.30-3pm.

Places must be booked in advance by calling 01509 882316. Dogs must be comfortable in a class environment with other dogs and strangers.