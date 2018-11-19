Hear the music of John Denver from Chris Bannister at Long Clawson gig

Singer-songwriter Chris Bannister will perform the music of John Denver when he visits Long Clawson for his next gig.

On Friday, at 8pm, he will perform to an audience in the village hall.

In 2010 Chris began touring with his solo show ‘The Music of John Denver’ celebrating the life and work of the legendary singer/songwriter in his own unique way. Unlike “lookalike” tributes, Chris’s uncanny ability to recreate the sound of John Denver has brought him widespread acclaim.

As well as continuing to write, record and perform his own music, Chris has recorded several John Denver radio specials for the BBC and toured the show extensively for the last eight years.

Tickets £10, are available from www.wegottickets.com or by calling Lynne on (01664) 822247.

Doors open at 7.30pm and you can pay on the door. A bar is available.