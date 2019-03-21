Hear Drifters legend Butch Leake on Melton’s 103 The Eye FM

An acclaimed 70s singer will be giving an unmissable interview on 103 The Eye FM tomorrow from 7-8pm.

Drifters legend Butch Leake will be chatting to presenter Ian Smith on the Weekend Warm Up show about the mission of The Drifters Legends Clubhouse, the legal issues with The Drifters today, the books and magazines which he is writing on the history, roller skating and more.

Butch Leake is one of the original members of The Drifters soul group who helped to record the 70s popular hits such as Down On The Beach Tonight, There Goes My First Love, Kissing In The Back Row of the Movies and Love Games.