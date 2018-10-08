Hear about Melton after the Ice Age at museum

Have your say

Community archaeology experts have organised an interesting speaker at the town’s museum.

Melton Fieldworkers Group have arranged for Daryl Garton to present ‘Ice Age Journeys’ on Wednesday, October 24.

14,000 years ago, Melton had just emerged from the grip of the Ice Age. Who were the people who foraged for a living in the emerging landscape and left their flint, bone tools and debris behind? Daryl will go into detail about all these topics. Admission is £5, doors open at 7pm, talk begins 7.30pm.

Limited places available - book early to avoid disappointment. Call 0116 305 3860 or email meltonmuseum@leics.gov.uk to reserve seats.