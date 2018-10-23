Have a ball to support charities at Melton circus themed Halloween party

The Enchanted Faeryball in the town’s Market Tavern is back with a fun packed evening for all the family.

The fancy dress ball this year will have a Circus themed Halloween party and everyone is invited.

Entertainers with a giant unicorn at the Enchanted Faeryball PHOTO: Supplied

Presented by Bill Brookman, and supported by Melton Lions, two highly acclaimed groups including The Brandy Thieves and Goldwater will perform on the night. The bands have spent most of the summer touring and attending many festivals.

Organiser Roma Frisby said: “We will have stalls with lots of handmade gifts, a photo booth to show off your Halloween outfits, along with belly dancers and stilt walkers. There is so much to see!

“We are proud to support two fantastic charities on this occasion. Proceeds will be divided equally to Rainbows Children’s Hospice and Melton Mencap.

“Please come and join us for a spectacular evening on November 3, from 7.30-12pm.”

Tickets for the event are £10 for adults (15 years and above) and £7 for children (five plus), they are available from Icon Music, King Street, Melton or online at www.enchantedfaeryball.co.uk

For more information call Roma on (01664) 784044.

The Enchanted Faeryball was founded by Lesley Morgan in 2009. The nature of this event is for all to have a fantastic time whilst raising money for charities.