Gypsy jazz and swing band The Schmoozenbergs to gig at Wymondham

An upbeat show, containing catchy tunes, intricate musical inter play and playful improvisation has been organised at Wymondham Village Hall on Thursday.

The Schmoozenbergs in concert are guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a bounce in your step at 7.30pm.

The gypsy jazz and swing quartet bring you a slice of 1930s Paris fused with the energy of a campfire jam session.

With two duelling guitars, a violin, and a double bass, they bring irresistible rhythms and jaunty melodies to create a heart-warming, hip-swinging sound.

Paying homage to the pioneers of the genre, the great gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt and the French violinist Stéphane Grappelli, their repertoire includes interpretations of their timeless compositions, as well as pieces by the likes of Duke Ellington, Fats Waller and George Gershwin.

Doors open at 6.45pm for this Centre Stage production. There will be a licensed bar and raffle. Tickets are £9.50 for adults and £7.50 for concessions if booked in advance (£11 or £9 on the door).

For reservations call 01572 787247/07792 756511 or email tracky.cropper@btopenworld.com