Grab tickets for magical Aladdin pantomime by the Harby Harlequins

The Harby Harlequins pantomime was in full swing last night - and you had better be quick to secure tickets for remaining evening shows.

This year, the talented team are presenting ‘Aladdin.’ It features a cast of 24, dynamic stage sets, purpose made costumes, professional lighting and audio equipment and a six-piece live musical accompaniment.

The production is on stage until Saturday at the village hall. Each performance will begin at 7.30pm, with an afternoon matinee on Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets have already sold out for Saturday night. They are £8 for adults and £4 for children under 16 from Judith Neale on 01949 860713.