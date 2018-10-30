GRAB Grantham’s Big band to play gig at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir to support air ambulance service

Popular band GRAB return to the Chequers Inn, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, for an afternoon of big band music on Sunday.

Proceeds raised from this concert will be donated to Magpas, the East of England air and land emergency response service.

The gig recognises the fantastic response the service delivered a few years ago when one of the band’s members, Dave Gilham, suffered a heart attack while flying a light aircraft.

Dave, who plays tenor saxophone in GRAB, said: “I owe my life to Magpas. As a fit and healthy person I never thought I could be hit with a life-threatening event like this.

“When it happened I managed to land the plane safely and the Magpas helicopter was on scene rapidly. They literally saved my life, and I am delighted that the band and its followers are helping me to give something back.”

Band leader, Pete Storey, said: “Dave has been our lead tenor sax player for several years. We are glad to be able to honour the emergency service in this way, whose swift action has enabled our friend to make a full recovery.”

Starting shortly after 3pm, GRAB will appear in its full line-up, with singers Craig Martini and Becca Faye on vocals.

Admission is free with a collection taken in aid of Magpas.

Further gig details can be found on GRAB’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GRABOrchestra