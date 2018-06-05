Go barking mad for Great British Dog Walk at Belvoir Castle

Canine capers at Belvoir Castle as four-legged participants sniff out the route ahead of the second Great British Dog Walk to be held at the venue on Sunday (June 17, 11am).

Around 300 adults and children and over 200 dogs of all shapes and sizes are expected to take part in this exciting event at Belvoir Castle. There will be a eight kilometre and three kilometre route making it an ideal day for dog lovers, families, couples, independent walkers and organised walking groups.

The Belvoir Castle Great British Dog Walk is one of 20 fun-filled walks taking place around the UK to help ensure more hearing dogs can be trained to bring life transforming benefits to deaf children and adults.

Lucy Ward, community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “We are thrilled to be holding our second Great British Dog Walk in the beautiful setting of Belvoir Castle.

“We are looking forward to spending a fantastic day full of fun with lots of our lovely supporters and their dogs, so come along and join us to make this an event to remember and help raise funds so we can train more hearing dogs to help deaf people in the region.”

There will also be refreshments, stalls, a fun dog show and a Hearing Dogs demonstration on the day to enjoy as well as a free special limited-edition Great British Dog Walk doggie bandana for every adult ticket.

To sign up for the Great British Dog Walk visit www.greatbritishdogwalk.org