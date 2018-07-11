Go barking mad for canine event at Hose

A unique annual canine event takes place at Hose Village Hall on Saturday, July 21, from 9am-5pm.

The Xoloitzcuintle (Mexican Hairless) Club UK are hosting a fun day for adults, children and dogs (all breeds welcome).

There will be a family dog show, with classes for both pedigree and cross breed dogs judged by previous Crufts judge Sarah Hattrell (pedigree) and import register breeder aficionado Jenny Chevalier (family show). All entries are taken on the day and there are hundreds of rosettes and prizes to be won.

On the same site there will also be a competitive agility show run under British Agility Association rules, sign up - www.baa.uk.net/shows.html, and a Canine Hoopers UK competition, sign up - www.caninehoopersuk.co.uk.

A selection of trade stands, doggy delights and caterers will be available. Picnics are encouraged.

Organiser Sarah Hamblin said: “The distinctive Xolo (also known as Mexican Hairless dog) is one of the oldest documented dog breeds in the world and so rare that it has been considered extinct twice! Here is likely to be one of the biggest gatherings of all three sizes of this majestic dog that the UK has ever seen.

“The eagle eyed and kids at heart will almost certainly recognise Dante from Disney’s recent blockbuster, Coco.

“There are over 300 rosettes, prizes and awards to be won including some amazing doggy goodies courtesy of Town and Country Petfoods. Entry is just £2 per class or three for £5.”

Pet photographers Shh...! Creative will be capturing the action.