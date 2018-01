Have your say

A group of bell ringers who rang in the New Year at Waltham on the Wolds church want new learners to join them.

More recruits are desired to help the team provide atmosphere at special occasions such as weddings and Sunday services.

If interested, or for more information call John Mathews on (01664) 464313 or email Barry Gilchrist at barrysg01@gmail.com

The attendees on New Year’s Eve were John and Christine Mathews, Ken Mathews, Andrew Shipman, Richard Thornton and Rosie Teare.