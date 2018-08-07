Gin festival to take place at The Kettleby Cross Wetherspoons in Melton

Have your say

Gin lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a superb selection of gins from overseas during an 11-day festival at The Kettleby Cross.

The pub, in Wilton Road, Melton, will be serving gins from Japan, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Italy, as well as gins produced in the UK.

The festival will run from Friday, August 17 to Monday, August 27 inclusive.

There will be numerous award-winning gins among the selection as well as a choice of flavoured gins.

The five overseas gins are; Gin Mare (Spain), Roku (Japan), Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin (Germany), Sharish Blue Magic Gin (Portugal) and Malfy Gin Con Limone (Italy).

The UK gins will include Jawbox Single Dry Gin, Masons Dry Yorkshire Gin, Wrecking Coast Clotted Cream Gin, Brecon Special Reserve, Finni’s Black Bee Gin and Bathtub Gin.

Zoe MacCallum, The Kettleby Cross manager, said: “The majority of gins in the festival have not been available in the pub before, and I’m looking forward to serving them.”

The gins will range in price from £2.70 to £4.20 (single measure) and include a free mixer. All of them will be served in a Copa de Balon glass, which is bulbous in shape, like a balloon, and is perfect for drinking gin and tonic.

Notes on all of the gins will be available in the pub.