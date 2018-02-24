Get your tickets early for musical date with popular band in Melton

Have your say

Music lovers are being urged to book their tickets for an entertaining fundraising concert in Melton.

Once again the very popular Nottingham-based William Booth Memorial Halls Salvation Army Band will be performing at Sage Cross Methodist Church and Community Centre (rear of Morrisons supermarket) on Saturday, March 17, at 7pm.

This is a change of date as the event was previously advertised as March 10.

Admission by pre-booked seat only is £8, and includes refreshments. Call John Hanson on 01664 854748.

Early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.