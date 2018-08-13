Get set for a good time at The Welby’s Melton family fun day

Have your say

Back by popular demand, another family fun day is being held at The Welby pub in Melton.

The event, in aid of Leicestershire Down’s Syndrome Group will take place from 12noon-5pm, on Saturday, August 25.

It will include a bouncy castle, meet and hands on reptile show, barbecue, a raffle, Lorralaughs The Children’s Entertainer, balloon modelling, candy floss machine, arts and crafts, face painting, tombola and much more.

There will also be a Disney-themed quiz from 6.30pm. Donation for a ticket. For more information call (01664) 567490.