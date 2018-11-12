Get excited for Christmas on workshops and courses at Melton guest house

Have your say

A variety of festive workshops and courses are available at Melton’s Tresillian House in the run up to Christmas.

You can enrol on the following:

- Needle-felt Sculpture Workshop with Michelle from FURZIE, Sunday, November 18, 10am-4.30pm.

- Organic Festive Decorations with artisan gardener Christina Moulton, Saturday, November 24, 2-5pm.

- Wreath Making Workshop with artisan gardener Christina Moulton, Saturday, December 1, 2-5pm.

For more information and to book visit www.tresillianhouse.com/courses-and-workshops