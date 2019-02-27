Get back on the horse for Macmillan sponsored ride at Belvoir Castle

The return of the annual Macmillan sponsored horse ride at Belvoir Castle takes place on Sunday, April 14.

The popular fundraiser had to be cancelled last year due to bad weather but thanks to The Duke and Duchess of Rutland giving their permission once again to use the castle grounds, the event is going ahead this year.

Stacey Smalley, Macmillan fundraising manager for Nottinghamshire, said: “By entering and raising sponsorship you can help us reach and improve the lives of more people affected by cancer. In 2017 this ride raised over £9,000, so please help us make 2019 the best year yet.”

The ride is approximately 14 miles in length. Starting in the castle grounds the ride is acknowledged to be one of the most picturesque routes in the East Midlands. It goes along Jubilee Way close to Knipton reservoir and on through wooded and open countryside with magnificent views in all directions. Watering holes will be at The Wheel Inn, Branston, and at the end of the ride.

Due to the opening of the retail park, all parking and the start and finish will be at Knipton Big Pasture, NG32 1RE (entrance near the cricket ground).

Directions to Belvoir Castle can be provided should these be required. Parking for boxes and trailers is in the car park.

With fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support in mind, entry is £20 payable in advance and posted with your entry form. Riders aged 12 years and under are not able to take part. Rosettes will be presented to all who complete the ride and a cup will be presented to the rider with the highest amount of sponsor money raised.

The number of entries is limited, so if you are interested go to www.equoevents.co.uk to find more details about entry and sponsorship forms. Alternatively, call Brenda Greaves on (01664) 822324.