Funnyman Nish Kumar bringing show to Melton

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Nish Kumar is taking his brand new show on a national tour of the UK that includes Melton.

The title ‘It’s In Your Nature to Destroy Yourselves’ is a quote from Terminator 2. There will be jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of days. Good fun stuff.

Nish Kumar PHOTO: Idil Sukan

Nish is the host of the Mash Report, which you might have seen on BBC 2 or on a Facebook video posted by someone you went to school with but haven’t really spoken to in a while.

As seen on Live at the Apollo (BBC2), Taskmaster (Dave), Live From the BBC (Netflix), QI (BBC2), Have I Got News For You (BBC1) and Joel and Nish Vs The World (Netflix/Comedy Central).

“One of the best young comedians we have” (The Times)

“A masterclass by a no-frills stand-up at the height of his powers” (The Guardian)

“Intelligent, inventive, thought-provoking and delivered with a passion, urgency and enthusiasm that makes an hour feel like a fantastic ten minutes” (Time Out)

“A very clever boy” (Nish Kumar)

Nish’s ‘It’s In Your Nature to Destory Yourselves’ will be at Melton Theatre on Saturday, October 13, at 8pm. Tickets are £21 adults and £19 concessions. Call the box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk