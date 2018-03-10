Fun day for families, kids and dogs in Harby

A charity family and dog fun day has been organised in the Vale of Belvoir on Saturday, March 24, to raise funds for Lymphoedema Support Network (LSN).

The event, from 10am-1.30pm, at Harby Village Hall, will include stalls selling crafts, ladies handbags, books, fragrances and more.

There will also be a tombola, refreshments and dog catwalk, show and games (11am).

For the kids there will be a bouncy castle, Easter egg hunt, Easter bonnet making, games and face painting.

Organiser Gemma King said: “It means so much to me to be able to do this in honour of my grandma who died in December, her major organs failed as her body failed to cope with the Lymphoedema, therefore this is really emotional for me.

“I have organised the event to help raise money and awareness of the LSN, as they are understated for their work and services.”

To find out more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2936201853064018/, or email gemmaking22@hotmail.co.uk