Free dog training classes with Dogs Trust near Wymeswold

Dogs Trust Loughborough near Wymeswold is offering families the chance to take part in free dog training classes.

The Dogs Trust Dog School and Dogs Trust education teams are running two free training sessions on Monday, July 16, the first from 9.30-11am, with the second from 2-3.30pm. The sessions are ideal for one adult and up to two children aged seven to 11 to attend with their family pooch.

The workshops include an introduction to clicker training, basic commands, how to ‘Be Dog Smart’ to stay safe around dogs and a grand finale, where there will be the chance for families to try their hand at a fun assault course to showcase the skills they have learnt.

To find out more or to book a place, contact Dogs Trust Dog School East Midlands by email at emidsdogschool@dogstrust.org.uk or call 01509 882316. Places must be booked in advance.