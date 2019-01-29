Food Review: Tasty pub grub served right at Tap and Run in Upper Broughton

Feeling overjoyed was how I felt leaving Tap and Run in Upper Broughton the other week.

A gem of a pub that if you haven’t been to yet, you must go.

The restaurant with prints on the wall showing the pub as it looked in byegone years PHOTO: Tim Williams

Offering several different eating and bar areas, it’s the perfect place for relaxed dining.

Descending to the main bar the first thing you are drawn to is an inviting wine cellar, a nice touch considering the majority of country pubs tend to be all about real ales.

While enjoying half a pint of Titanic Plum Porter and a pint of Amstel my partner and I were shown to our table.

With it being a quiet Monday night, an unexpected treat was that we could choose to sit where we liked.

We parked ourselves in the corner of the roomy but intimate restaurant which featured a fascinating map of the county on the wall with prints of how the building looked in bygone years.

Having worked up an appetite we skipped starters and went straight to the main course, a succulent, tender, Aubrey Allen 8oz sirloin steak, thick cut chips, tomato, mushroom, homemade onion rings and rocket. The dish came with an optional extra of peppercorn or stilton sauce for a small added fee. What’s not too like!

Pudding was a dilemma, with treacle tart our contemplated selection. Served warm, with vanilla ice cream it was presented with crunchy shortbread crumbs.

The menu was extensive and when the food arrives it is delicious and filling. Perhaps dessert could have done with a scoop more of ice cream, but that’s just me trying to find a negative.

The waiter, Ella, was courteous and made sure we were happy without being overly intrusive.

The manager, Tom, was charming and witty, and one of the many reasons we shall be returning.

Rating 10/10