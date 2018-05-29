First ever Melton Spirits Fest to be held next month

Spirits lovers in Melton are to get a festival dedicated to the alcoholic drinks next month to follow on from the town’s established events showcasing pies, cheese and chocolate.

Spirits Fest will be hosted in St Mary’s Church on the weekend of June 16 and 17 with around 20 producers already signed up to offer tasting sessions.

Exhibitors are set to include Burleighs Gin, Two Birds Spirits and Old Vodka, and will be showcasing a range of alcoholic spirits including vodka, gin and whisky, as well as other local produce such as alcoholic chocolates and coffees.

Local food and drink will also be available to taste and buy at the event, where tickets are on sale at £4 each.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan, from the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership, said: “After the popular Artisan Cheese Fair in May, we’re now bringing the first-ever Spirits Fest to the magnificent setting of St Marys Church, with its newly-renovated interior.

“There are some truly incredible local and regional producers of alcoholic spirits and the first-ever Spirits Fest will enable us to welcome visitors to sample, buy and generally celebrate the fantastic tastes available in Leicestershire and the wider East Midlands.”

He added: “It is not entirely unusual to hold events like this in a church because there is a well established spirits festival held in Manchester Cathedral. We are confident our own festival will be very popular too.”

Go online at www.spiritsfest.co.uk to buy advance tickets for Spirits Fest.