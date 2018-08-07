Firework-packed event returns to Belvoir Castle

Firework Champions are returning to Belvoir Castle this Saturday and thousands of people are expected to flock to the site to catch a glimpse of the action.

It is one of the biggest firework displays in the country and has for years delivered a burst of lights and creativity for all the family to enjoy.

Three of the UK’s best firework companies compete against each other with a 10 minute firework display choreographed to music followed by a finale display from organisers (MLE) Pyrotechnics.

The event is the only one of its type in the UK where the audience have the capability to vote for the team they liked the most using their mobile phone. Texts will be charged at normal rates and a limit of one vote per number is in place. Each voting number receives a text back with the results.

Gates open for entry at 4pm and close at 8.30pm ready for the interviews with competitors at 9pm. At 9.15pm there will be computer-fired demos before the championships begin at 9.30pm.

The three teams in competition this year are Fusion Fireworks, Flashpoint Fireworks and Optimum Fireworks. The large-scale (MLE) display starts at 10.30pm and the winners are announced shortly afterwards.

Pre-display entertainment for children includes bouncy castles, rides and similar attractions. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic or buy food from the vendors on site.

Overnight camping costs £10 for adults and is free for children. Tickets must be bought in advance. Gazebos are allowed but require a permit from the organisers. Cost is £25.

Entry to the event costs £19 per adult (aged 17+) and £9 for children (aged 5-16) in advance from www.fireworkchampions.co.uk or by calling organisers (MLE) on 01327 876037. Tickets bought on the gate cost £21 for adults and £11 for children.