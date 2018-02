Have your say

Another informative archive film entitled ‘Britain on Film: Coast and Sea’ is to be shown next Tuesday (March 6) at Hickling Village Hall.

The Hickling History Group have said that the film travels round Britain’s gorgeous, varied coast, captured throughout the 20th century from 1901 to 1978.

Tickets for the evening which starts at 7.30pm are £5, and include a drink and nibbles. For more information call Pauline Chell on 01664 822835.