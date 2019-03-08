Feel-good Soul Train steams in Melton

A feast of soul gems will be onboard the Soul Train show when it steams into Melton.

The production, on Saturday, March 23 will feature a fun presentation of 60s and 70s soul classics.

From the early days of Motown and Stax and Atlantic Records through to the disco years, hits by Stevie Wonder, The Isley Brothers, The Supremes, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye and many more will have you singing and dancing.

Fot tickets, contact Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851111 or book online at www.meltontheatre.co.uk