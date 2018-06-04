Farm gates swinging open near Melton for Open Farm Sunday

Two farms in the Melton borough will be swinging open their gates at the weekend for visitors to see the animals and find out where food comes.

Northfield Farm in Cold Overton and March House Farm in Great Dalby are taking part in Open Farm Sunday, which provides a fantastic opportunity to discover first hand what it means to be a farmer and the work they do to get produce from the farm into the trolley.

Northfield Farm, (LE15 7QF), is putting on free activities from 11am-3pm, including tours, animals to pet, and machinery to climb over.

The farm has cattle, sheep, llamas, pet chickens, ducks and geese, donkey and a Shetland pony. There is also an award-winning butchers on site.

March House Farm, (LE14 2HA), will be open 10am-4pm, free entry, but other charges apply.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see ewes and lambs, and sows and piglets up close. There will also be self-guided walks, machinery, shearing and sheepdog demonstrations and refreshments available on site.