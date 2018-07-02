Family-friendly non-stop music coming to Hose at festival

Have your say

An eagerly anticipated two-day music festival is about to take place in Hose at the weekend.

Hosenbury will feature the very best in local live entertainment.

Ross Harding PHOTO: Tim Williams

Among the acts which will be performing are Abba Tribute Band Revival, Gordon Davis as Elvis, Pesky Alligators, Faulty New Goods, Ross Harding and EAGA Gospel Choir.

The festival kicks off on Friday, at 7pm, with Abba Tribute Band Revival. They will play all the timeless classics of this unforgettable 70s pop group. Fancy dress is encouraged.

On Saturday, from 1pm, as well as great bands there will be a beer tent selling a huge range of real ales, craft beers, ciders, prosecco and gin from independent local breweries.

Other attractions include a display from Sherwood Jaguar Racing Team and festival makeup from professional artist Holly Louise.

Refreshments available will be wood fired pizza from Pizza Pals, a red bus travelling fish and chip shop, curry and Luisa’s Vegan Chocolates.

Family camping is available as well as parking on site. Hosenbury is an all-ages family festival, however you must be over 17 to buy a ticket.

No alcohol is to be brought in and under 17s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

To purchase tickets for the event, or for more information visit www.hosenbury.org.uk