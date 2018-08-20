Families set for a chuffing good weekend at Stapleford Miniature Railway near Melton

Have your say

The annual Stapleford Miniature Open Weekend for LOROS returns this August Bank Holiday (August 25, 26 and 27).

Friends of Stapleford Miniature Railway have arranged for there to be four locos in steam alongside the usual fairground organs, trade stands, exhibits, licensed bar and catering.

The Stapleford Park-based event near Melton starts at 10am each day. Adults are £3, children £2 and under 5s are free.

Nigel Spencer, Stapleford Miniature Railway media press officer, said: “Both our American locos will be here, plus visiting loco Emily, which was with us in June. That will run paired with brand new loco Ypres.

“Ypres is a Great Central Director class loco completed end of 2017 and constructed by Friends of Stapleford Miniature Railway member David Simkins. It will not only debut at Stapleford but also debut on public passenger trains.

“Train rides will be £3 per trip, all classes. Under 5s free and dogs are welcome.”

For more info, visit www.fsmr.org.uk