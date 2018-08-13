Families encouraged to attend national model flying championships and airshow near Melton

The British Model Flying Association (BMFA) will once again be holding its annual National Championships and Model Aircraft Airshow at Royal Air Force Barkston Heath, on the August Bank Holiday weekend, 25 and 27.

Model flying is the country’s most popular air sport and the BMFA has 35,000 members and over 830 clubs throughout the UK.

The event is the largest of its kind in Europe (with around 400 competitors) and it offers an interesting and fun day out for the whole family.

The whole cross section of model aircraft are displayed by highly skilled pilots, many of whom are world class. Aircraft flown include large jets, military fighters and bombers from both world wars, together with civil light aircraft.

This year there will be a number of displays themed to celebrate the RAF100 celebrations.

In addition, the thrills and spills of air racing, both radio control (this year battling to win the Royal Aero Club Queen’s Cup) and control line are demonstrated, as are precision aeroplane and helicopter aerobatics.

The event enjoys full trade support with over 70 stalls selling a range of aeromodelling items along with a selection of craft stalls.

Day gate entrance is £10 for adults with free admission for those under 18.