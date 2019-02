Melton Library is hosting a family fun morning later in the month.

At its Stories to Screen event youngsters will be able to join a Jungle Book trail, design a Mary Poppins umbrella and have fun on a Paddington Bear adventure.

There will also be stories, a picture trail and crafts for children age four to 12 years.

The activities will last an hour between 11am-12noon on Wednesday, February 20.

The cost is £2 per child and booking is necessary.

Call 0116 305 3646 if interested.