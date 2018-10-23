Exciting upcoming gigs at Eastwell not to be missed

The autumn programme of gigs at Eastwell is hotting up with two more musical acts scheduled to perform in the coming weeks.

In the village hall Sam Green and the Midnight Heist will play on Saturday, November 3. They are an exciting high energy four-piece band who whip up a storm with stompin’ beats, dog house bass, growlin’ slide guitars, wailin’ harmonicas and four howlin’ voices.

The Chris King Robinson Band will appear on Saturday, December 1. At the age of just 21, this is only the beginning for a guitarist who many think will become the standard bearer for ‘The Blues’ for years to come.

Next year, Elles Bailey Band (January 26), Bob Cheevers (February 9), Hat Fitz and Cara (May 18) will be performing as part of the winter/spring 2019 programme.

More information and tickets are available at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or by calling John on 01949 869492 /07890 118002.