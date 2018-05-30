Entries sought now for 24th Viking Challenge at Redmile

Entries are now sought for the 24th Viking Challenge which takes place in the autumn.

The annual off-road biking event is always a popular ride for young and old, groups and individuals and is responsible for bringing hundreds of cyclists to the Vale of Belvoir each year.

Reach - supporting people with learning disabilities in Nottinghamshire has been announced as this year’s supported charity.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 7, from 8.30pm, at Redmile Primary School. Entrants have the option to conquer a 30 kilometre route or new 55 kilometre distance (previously 50 kilometres).

The Viking Challenge is known for its demanding circuit around the historic Viking Way. Participants are treated to chocolate, bananas, cake and pork pie on the route.

Jane Noad, chair of the organising committee, said: “We’ve been updating the route, designing t-shirts and have already started wondering what cakes to bake.

“After consultation we have implemented an age restriction for the two distances. Children aged eight years and over may ride the 30 kilometres and children aged 14 years and over are eligible to ride the 55 kilometres.”

For more information about the event, visit www.vikingchallenge.org.uk

A new registration feature means riders can select their start times. These are all first come first served and capped.

It is cheaper to enter the race today than it will be on the day. An early bird offer means participants pay just £25 for the 55 kilometres before July 31.

After the early bird offer pre-event prices will be available. Over 16s: £28 (on the day £35) and under 16s: £16 (on the day £20).