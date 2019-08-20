Nominate someone for a special Melton theatre treat

If you know someone in the Melton community who deserves a special treat you can nominate them for a VIP package to attend Melton Mowbray Amateur Operatic Society’s centenary show.

The organisation, which was founded in 1919 by celebrated conductor, Sir Malcolm Sargent, is putting on Showtime 100 in October at the town’s St Mary’s Church.

On October 3, there will be a special VIP performance, to include a Champagne reception and an opportunity to meet the cast.

Local businesses, TruFrame Ltd and LOL Contracts Ltd, have kindly donated six Showtime 100 VIP Packages to be given to members of the community who deserve the VIP treatment.

Dawn Gartshore, company secretary at LOL Contracts Ltd, said: “We’ve been running for 20 years and have always really enjoyed supporting local voluntary-run organisations.

“We saw this as another way of giving back to the community.”

Nominate a worthy recipient by emailing tmmtc100@gmail.com by September 20 with your name and contact details, the name of the person you are nominating and the reason for the nomination, in no more than 100 words.

All nominations will be entered into a prize draw to be made on Tuesday September 24, with each of the six winners receiving a VIP Package for four people.

Go to www.tmmtc.co.uk for more information about Showtime 100 and how to book tickets.